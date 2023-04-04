DC vs GT memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 4). The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Mohammed Shami vindicated his decision by taking the wickets of dangerous hitters Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh inside five overs.

David Warner (37) and Sarfaraz Khan (30) played sedate knocks and tried to hold the innings together but failed to accelerate after getting set.

Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Rashid Khan (3/31) put GT on top in the middle overs by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel's (36) cameo, in the end, helped DC reach 162/8 after 20 overs.

In response, Anrich Nortje did an encore of Mohammed Shami's efforts from the first innings by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Shubman Gill (14) cheaply inside five overs. GT Captain Hardik Pandya (5) also failed to score substantially.

Sai Sudharsan (62*) then shouldered the responsibility of the tricky chase and played the anchor role perfectly after coming in at the No. 3 position.

Vijay Shankar (29) assisted him in stabilizing things after GT lost three wickets inside the powerplay. David Miller (31* off 16 balls) provided a knock-out punch with a quick-fire knock to guide his side to victory in 18.1 overs.

DC skipper Warner reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"I don't think I was surprised by it but it was a lot more than anticipated. Losing wickets in the powerplay is always going to be a struggle. They (GT batters) showed attention to detail and that's something we can learn from. (Losing wickets in the powerplay) You can't do that in this game. That's something we have to look after, especially at this venue with the new ball swinging in the first inning..."

He added:

"We have to look after that. They bowled extremely well. We were in the game towards the backend. Sai played really well and Miller did what he does. With the ball skidding in nicely, Kuldeep was probably going to be more effective with his wrong ones and variations."

GT vs DC IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Vijay shankar when it’s a world cup year Vijay shankar when it’s a world cup year https://t.co/1Ob793gslT

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Vijay Shankar is performing in a World Cup year when Team India doesn't have a set No. 4 Vijay Shankar is performing in a World Cup year when Team India doesn't have a set No. 4 https://t.co/pGn2JJi2wO

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) next at the Barsapara Stadium in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 5.

