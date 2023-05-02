DC vs GT: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) narrowly by five runs in the 44th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 2) in Ahmedabad.

DC captain David Warner's decision to bat first backfired in the powerplay overs. GT speedster Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with the new ball by picking up four wickets inside the powerplay and breaking the back of DC's batting line-up.

The Delhi batters looked in all sorts of trouble while facing Shami, who bowled a consistent line and length at a decent pace. Interestingly, he finished his four-over spell on the trot and finished with figures of 4/11. As a result, GT were reeling under pressure after collapsing to 23/5 in five overs.

Aman Hakim Khan (51) and Axar Patel (27) put on a 50-run partnership to arrest the slide of wickets for a while. Axar perished in the 14th over, trying to up the ante with a big hit. Ripal Patel (23) then played a vital cameo in the company of Aman to take DC to a respectable total of 130/8.

Khaleel Ahmed then bowled a wicket maiden to give DC a good start in the second innings. GT's top order also crumbled in the chase as Delhi bowlers reduced them to 32/4. Hardik Pandya took the onus upon himself and tried to bail his side out of trouble with an anchoring knock. Abhinav Manohar (26) provided him with able support as they stitched a 62-run partnership together.

The DC bowlers bowled sensationally in the death overs and restricted GT to 125/6, even though Hardik Pandya (59*) was unbeaten till the final ball. ishRahul Tewatia (20 off 7) did well to pull the match in GT's favor, but was dismissed in the last over.

Pandya reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"We would have taken 129 on any given day. Just lost a couple of wickets and in the end, Rahul got us back. I tried my best in the end but it was not to be. Full marks to them and full ownership from my side because I could not finish it. (On the pitch) The wicket was good enough. It was more about the wicket-pressure.

"It was a little slower than what we are used to. They bowled really well, we lost a couple of wickets. We could not get rhythm in the middle. Rahul got us back, otherwise, they were quite ahead. (Powerplay approach) We planned to have intent but if you keep losing wickets, it is difficult. (On Shami) I feel sorry for him, to be honest. To bowl like that, restrict a team to 129 and still not win."

