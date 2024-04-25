DC vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sent into bat after losing the toss, DC posted 224-4 on the board as skipper Rishabh Pant smashed 88* off 43. In the chase, GT came hard at Delhi Capitals but fell short of the finish line, responding with 220-8.

In the chase, Gujarat Titans lost skipper Shubman Gill for 6 as he sliced one from Anrich Nortje to mid-off. Wriddhiman Saha (39 off 25) and Sai Sudharsan (65 off 39) added 82 for the second wicket to lift the chasing side. Both players batted with aggression to put DC under pressure.

The dangerous stand was broken when Axar leapt at cover to take a brilliant catch and dismiss Saha off Kuldeep Yadav. Jake Fraser-McGurk then took another excellent catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai (1) off Axar. Sudharsan perished in the 13th over as he holed out to long-off, trying to take on Rasikh Salam.

Even as wickets fell at the other end, David Miller (55 off 23) took on Nortje in the 17th over and swung the struggling fast bowler for three sixes and a four. Miller, though, was caught at deep backward square leg off Mukesh Kumar.

Rashid Khan (21* off 11) yet again threatened to pull off a heist. With 19 needed in the last over, he smacked the first two balls from Mukesh for fours. The next two balls, though, produced no runs. Rashid carted the penultimate ball for six over long-off but failed to connect cleanly off the last ball.

Pant, Axar lift DC to 224-4

Skipper Pant hammered 88* off 43, while Axar smashed 66 off 43 as Delhi Capitals posted 224-4 after being sent into bat.

Delhi got off to a rapid start, racing to 34-0 after three overs. However, Fraser-McGurk (23 off 14) was caught at deep backward square leg off Sandeep Warrier. In the same over, Prithvi Shaw (11) fell to a brilliant low catch by Noor Ahmad. Warrier had his third in the last over of the powerplay as Shai Hope (5) sliced one down to third man.

Axar, who was promoted to No. 3, combined with skipper Pant to add 113 for the fourth wicket. While neither batter went berserk in the first half of the partnership, they kept finding crucial boundaries. Axar reached a 37-ball 50 on the last ball of the 15th over as he pulled Rashid to the left of deep midwicket for four.

Pant smashed Mohit Sharma for two sixes in the next over - the first was whipped over midwicket, while the second was launched over long-off. Axar was caught at long-on off Ahmad but not before hammering the wrist spinner for two sixes.

Pant reached his fifty by clubbing a low full toss off Mohit in the 18th over for a maximum over long-on.

Delhi Capitals finished their innings with a bang as Tristan Stubbs (26* off 7) slammed Sai Kishore for two fours and two sixes in the penultimate over, while Pant clobbered Mohit for four sixes and a four in the last over, which went for 31. Mohit (0-73) bowled the most expensive spell in the IPL.

DC vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

DC skipper Pant was brilliant with the bat, clobbering five fours and eight sixes. He also took two catches. Axar scored a crucial half-century, took three catches and picked a wicket. Rasikh Salam also impressed with 3-44.

For GT, pacer Warrier excelled with figures of 3-15. In the chase, Sudharsan and Miller hit fighting fifties. DC captain Pant, though, was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional knock.

