DC vs KKR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are separated by four points. On the back of contrasting results, DC and KKR gear up to face each other in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29).

DC captain Rishabh Pant won his third successive toss and opted to bowl first at a venue where the dew factor might have a role to play later in the evening. DC made one change to the side which agonisingly fell short by a solitary run versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra misses out owing to a shoulder injury, and batting all-rounder Lalit Yadav has replaced him in the side. The third-placed team can avail the services of three specialist quicks and a lone spinner in Axar Patel. DC's four foreign picks are Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada.

KKR, on the other hand, fielded the same line-up which went past the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets on Monday. The fifth-placed side boasts a bowling attack comprising of three frontline pacers and two tweakers in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Their four overseas players are Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Narine.

DC vs KKR – Today Match Playing 11

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje

KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

DC vs KKR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Yeshwant Barde

3rd umpire: Anil Dandekar

Match referee: Prakash Bhatt