DC vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) got back to winning ways in IPL 2021 by recording a 7-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. Prithvi Shaw set up the win for the Delhi Capitals with a magnificent 41-ball 82.

Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited the Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill batted well at the top, scoring 43 runs off 38 deliveries. However, the other top-order batsmen of KKR failed to deliver the goods.

Andre Russell later came to the team's rescue as he smashed 45 runs off 27 deliveries to take the score past 150. Russell hit two fours and four maximums in his knock.

DC's Lalit Yadav surprised the fans by bowling a top-quality spell of 2/13, while Axar Patel also picked up two wickets.

Chasing 156 for their fifth win of IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals got off to a perfect start, with Prithvi Shaw hitting six boundaries in the first over. DC did not let the momentum slip as Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 132 runs for the first wicket.

Although DC then lost three wickets in quick succession, the start provided by Dhawan and Shaw ensured that they won the match in the 17th over itself. Pat Cummins picked up all three wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this game.

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals have attained second position in the IPL 2021 standings. They are currently only behind the Chennai Super Kings, while the Kolkata Knight Riders hold fifth spot with two wins in seven matches.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between DC and KKR

There were many exciting moments in the IPL 2021 fixture between DC and KKR. Here are the top memes from this contest:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw hitting 6 fours in an over , Meanwhile Shivam Mavi to Prithvi Shaw:#DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/TAEiRDT7vM — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 29, 2021

Advertisement