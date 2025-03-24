DC vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. This will be the first match for both sides in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. Both DC and LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. While Delhi finished sixth, Lucknow were below them.

It will be a fresh start in the literal sense for both franchises. Delhi Capitals will be led by seasoned all-rounder Axar Patel, who has grown in stature as a cricketer in leaps and bounds over the last two to three years. Harry Brook's decision to pull out of IPL 2025 has affected DC's preparations, so it would be interesting to see how the franchise deals with it. Delhi have the versatile KL Rahul in their ranks now.

LSG will be led by former DC captain Rishabh Pant, who was purchased at the mega auction for a record ₹27 crore. Lucknow's preparations, though, have been hit by injuries to their main pacers - Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan. Mohsin Khan has been ruled out and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have met five times in the IPL, with LSG having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. Delhi, though, have won the last two matches against Lucknow.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will be clashing in Visakhapatnam for the first time. Visakhapatnam is one of DC's home venues for IPL 2025. Their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will also be at the same venue.

Matches Played - N/A

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - N/A

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of the five IPL matches played against Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi have, however, won the two most recent battles against Lucknow. When the teams met last season, DC beat LSG by six wickets and 19 runs respectively.

Here's a summary of the five Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals games:

DC (208/4) beat LSG (189/9) by 19 runs, May 14, 2024

DC (170/4) beat LSG (167/7) by 6 wickets, April 12, 2024

LSG (193/6) beat DC (143/9) by 50 runs, April 1,2023

LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1, 2022

LSG (154/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, April 7, 2022

