DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a must-win encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. Both sides are on the brink of elimination and need the two points desperately to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. This marks the final contest of the league phase for DC in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The last time these two sides met, DC ended LSG's streak of defending totals over 160. It also unearthed Jake Fraser-McGurk officially and sparked the franchise's mid-season spark. It was also the first time that DC defeated the KL Rahul-led side in the IPL after being on the losing side since the 2022 edition.

Although this is the penultimate match for LSG, they have played all of their home matches and are bogged down by their horrid run rate. The franchise are on a two-match losing streak, with the margin of those defeats being alarming more than anything else.

Today's DC vs LSG toss result

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. He said during the toss:

"We will bowl first. It is because of how our team is placed and what will help our team. We are a young bowling attack and get them into the game early, we have experienced batters and they can take the pressure."

LSG named a handful of changes to their bowling unit. DC also had a couple of changes, including Rishabh Pant, who came in after being banned for the team's last contest.

DC vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (wk/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohsin Khan.

Impact substitute options: Manimaran Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact substitute options: Swastik Chikara, Kumar Kushagra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, and Ishant Sharma.

Today's DC vs LSG pitch report

The spin duo of Murali Kartik and Graeme Swann reckon that another high-scoring encounter is on the cards at Pitch No.6 of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But they also expressed their doubt over the high scores because the pitch is being reused.

The boundary sizes have never been intimidating at the venue, and that could sour on the batters even further. Teams have had a brilliant track record batting first, with DC managing to defend a score against the then-league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last match that was held at the venue.

Today's DC vs LSG match players list

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, and Swastik Chikara.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, and Shamar Joseph.

DC vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Vinod Seshan

Third umpire: KN Anantha Padmanabhan

Match referee: Daniel Manohar

