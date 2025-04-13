DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 29 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC are the only franchise to have not lost a single match so far, winning four out of four. As for MI, they have had a disastrous start to the season, managing only one victory from five games.

Delhi came up with a clinical effort to get the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fielding first, DC restricted RCB to 163-7 as Kuldeep Yadav (2-17) and Vipraj Nigam (2-18) came up with excellent performances. In the chase, KL Rahul (93* off 53) guided the team home after some early hiccups.

MI suffered their fourth defeat in IPL 2025 when they went down to RCB by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first in the match, Mumbai gave away 221 runs as their bowlers failed to make an impact. In the chase, Tilak Varma (56 off 29) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) played valiant knocks, but it wasn't enough.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Axar Patel said:

“We know that we are chasing well. Also, this is the first time we are playing here, so we want to bowl and then chase the target.”

Delhi will be without Faf du Plessis, who is injured. Mumbai are going in with the same team.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

“The highest score at this ground is 235. There's straw-colored grass on the pitch and there are lots of visible cracks. So this is not exactly as flat as surfaces we normally see. It might not have an effect on run-scoring though. More teams have won batting first at this venue. - Murali Kartik

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande

Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

