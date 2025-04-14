DC vs MI: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the defeat, DC's unbeaten streak in the tournament came to an end. Sent into bat, MI put up 205-5 on the board in their 20 overs and then bowled out DC to 193 in 19 overs. The match ended in a dramatic fashion, with three consecutive run outs as Delhi's batters panicked.

Chasing 206, DC got off to the worst possible start as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for a golden duck, spooning a catch off Deepak Chahar's bowling. Impact Player Karun Nair (89 off 40), however, played a sensational knock to put the batting side on top. He struck 12 fours and five sixes in his tremendous innings, adding 119 for the second wicket with Abishek Porel, who contributed 33 off 25.

The fantastic stand ended when Porel perished to Karn Sharma. Mitchell Santner then produced a peach that beat Nair's outside edge and knocked him over. DC completely lost their way after that.

Axar Patel (9) was caught off the leading edge off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Tristan Stubbs (1), KL Rahul (15) and Vipraj Nigam (14) fell trying to up the ante, after which three run outs followed.

Good team effort with the bat takes MI past 200

Earlier, MI got off to an impressive start with the bat as Rohit Sharma (18 off 12) and Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25) added 47 in five overs. Rohit yet again failed to convert a start as he was trapped lbw by Nigam, attempting a slog sweep. Rickelton's impressive knock ended when he was completely foxed and cleaned up by a googly from Kuldeep Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) and Tilak Varma (59 off 33) featured in an impressive third-wicket stand of 60. Suryakumar struck five fours and two sixes before being caught at long-off, trying to take on Kuldeep. MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2) perished cheaply, but Varma and Naman Dhir (38* off 17) combined to add the finishing touches to the innings courtesy of a 62-run partnership.

DC vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Varma scored an impressive fifty for MI, while Suryakumar, Rickelton and Dhir played crucial knocks. With the ball, Karn stood out with figures of 3-36, while Santner picked up two key wickets.

For DC, Kuldeep was once again outstanding with figures of 2-23. In the chase, Nair scored a sensational 40-ball 89.

Leg spinner Karn was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

