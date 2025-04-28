DC vs RCB (27/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB held DC to 162-8 and then chased the target in 18.3 overs. Bengaluru thus won their sixth away match in the ongoing season. They are yet to lose a game away from home in IPL 2025.

Abishek Porel (28 off 11) got Delhi off to a decent start before being strangled down leg by Josh Hazlewood (2-36). Karun Nair (4) perished soon after, top-edging a pull off Yash Dayal (1-42). Faf Du Plessis (22 off 26), making a comeback from injury, struggled for momentum. He eventually perished to Krunal Pandya (1-28), following a failed attempt to break the shackles.

DC skipper Axar Patel (15 off 13) looked good briefly, but was cleaned up by a good delivery from Hazlewood. KL Rahul (41 off 39) spent a lot of time at the crease, but struggled to get going.

Rahul's stay ended when he was caught at long-off, miscuing a slower ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-36). Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18) gave Delhi some much-needed momentum to push them past 160.

Krunal, Kohli star in RCB's chase after early jitters

Chasing 163, RCB got off to a poor start, losing three for 26 in four overs. Jacob Bethell (12) was caught in the deep as he pulled one off Axar's (2-19) bowling. The DC skipper then bowled Devdutt Padikkal (0) as the left-hander chopped one onto his stumps. Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar (6) was then run out by a brilliant direct hit from Nair.

Krunal (73* off 47) and Virat Kohli (51 off 47), however, added 119 for the fourth wicket to put the chasing side on top. Krunal began slowly, but was unstoppable once he found his rhythm, smashing five fours and four sixes. Kohli played the perfect anchor role, rotating the strike and hitting only four fours. Krunal reached an excellent fifty by sweeping Axar for a four off the last ball of the 15th over.

Krunal could have been dismissed off the last ball of the next over bowled by Mitchell Starc, but Porel dropped a relatively simple chance at deep midwicket. Kohli perished immediately after crossing fifty, caught near the ropes off a slower ball from Dushmantha Chameera. Tim David (19* off 5) then came in and put the finishing touches on the game.

DC vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Krunal had an excellent all-round match for RCB. After registering figures of 1-28, he hammered a defining half-century. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood impressed with the ball, while Kohli scored another fifty in a chase.

For DC, Rahul top-scored with 41, while Stubbs hit a quick-fire 34. With the ball, skipper Axar excelled with 2-19 from his four overs.

Krunal was named Player of the Match for his superb all-round show.

