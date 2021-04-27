DC vs RCB, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

From among the logjam in the top half of the IPL 2021 table, there will emerge a clear winner when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 at the Motera in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). Both teams are tied on 8 points apiece, along with leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB captain Virat Kohli lost his second successive toss as Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first on a surface which might interest the faster bowlers early on before easing out for batting.

After suffering a 69-run loss against CSK on Sunday, the Bengaluru-based franchise made two changes to their line-up. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who had a poor outing in the previous match, was replaced by 27-year-old batsman Rajat Patidar. In an Aussie all-rounder swap, veteran Daniel Christian made way for debutant Daniel Sams in the lower-middle order.

The third-placed side boasts a five-pronged bowling attack comprising four frontline pacers and a lone spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB’s four overseas picks are Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Sams and Kyle Jamieson.

DC, on the other hand, had to effect a forced change after Sunday’s Super Over win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gone on an indefinite break due to personal reasons, with pacer Ishant Sharma replacing him in the bowling line-up.

The second-placed side went in with a bowling combination of three specialised fast bowlers and two spinners. Their four overseas players include Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs RCB – Today Match Playing 11

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

DC vs RCB – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma

3rd umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Match referee: Manu Nayyar