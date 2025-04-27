DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Two in-form teams, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will face off in a highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today (April 27). It will be the second meeting between the teams this season after round one took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10.

Ad

In a high-octane battle, DC came out on top, thanks to Karnataka's very own KL Rahul dooming his home fans at Bengaluru. Chasing 164 for victory, DC were reeling at 10/2 in the third over when Rahul walked out to bat.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper batter was unfazed, scoring a brilliant 53-ball 93* to make light work of a seemingly challenging target. DC completed the chase in a mere 17.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Ad

Trending

Looking at the overall season, both teams are on 12 points, with RCB having played the extra game. DC have won six out of eight outings to be placed second on the points table, while RCB are right behind in third with six victories in nine matches.

It has been a while since the two teams met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium - the arena for tonight's showdown. Their last face-off in Delhi came in the 2023 season, with DC chasing down 182 in just 16.4 overs.

Ad

The winner of the upcoming clash will move atop the points table with 14 points, taking them an inch closer to a playoff spot.

That said, who starts as the favorite for this potential humdinger of a clash between two of the strongest teams of IPL 2025? Let us find out.

Can Virat Kohli replicate KL Rahul's Bengaluru heroics in a role reversal?

A Virat Kohli special with the bat is almost a foregone conclusion in Delhi [Credit: Getty]

If the first DC-RCB clash this season was all about KL Rahul's dominant showing on his home ground in Bengaluru, the reverse fixture could be a similar tale for the in-form Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born batter has historically performed incredibly well in IPL games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ad

Kohli averages a stellar 69 at a strike rate of 145.48, including six half-centuries, in ten outings at Delhi. The 36-year-old has been in red-hot form recently, with half-centuries in three out of his last four innings.

Kohli has been particularly impressive in RCB's five away games, with four 50+ scores. It has led to RCB being unbeaten outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, winning all five away fixtures.

While some would argue the law of averages for Kohli and RCB away from home, it will be hard to bet against a trend with a big enough sample size. Furthermore, DC have struggled in their two games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this year.

Ad

They lost their first match at the venue to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs before pulling a rabbit out of the hat in their only other encounter in Delhi against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

DC were staring down the barrel in the RR contest before Mitchell Starc's end-overs and Super Over heroics helped them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. While DC have lost one fewer game than RCB this season, the latter's recent form has been better.

Ad

DC have split their last four matches, while RCB are coming off back-to-back wins and victories in three out of their previous four outings. Considering the above factors, it is hard to bet against an RCB win, even if the game will likely see-saw in both directions, given how evenly matched the two teams are.

Prediction: RCB continue their away dominance with a close win over DC in a high-scoring thriller in Match 46 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More