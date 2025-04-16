DC vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 6. DC's four-match winning streak came to an end when they suffered a shocking 12-run loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a home game. RR, on the other hand, have only two wins from six matches and are on two-match losing streak.
Delhi bowled first against Mumbai and conceded 205-5. Kuldeep Yadav again stood out with 2-23, but most of the other bowlers had an off day. In the chase, Karun Nair's scintillating 89 off 40 gave DC the upper hand. The hosts, however, crumbled after his exit. The match ended in an embarrassing fashion for Delhi, with three consecutive run outs.
Rajasthan were annihilated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, they put up 173-4 on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 75 off 47. In the chase, RCB cruised home as Philip Salt smacked 65 off 33, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 45.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL
Delhi and Rajasthan have met 29 times in the IPL, with RR having a slender 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams clashed twice last season, with both sides winning one match each.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 29
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 14
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 15
Matches with No Result - 0
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Delhi
Delhi and Rajasthan have met nine times in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC have a 6-3 lead in the head-to-head battle at the venue. The hosts registered a 20-run win when the teams clashed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2024.
Matches Played - 9
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 6
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 3
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals matches
RR have won three of the last five matches played against DC in the IPL. Delhi, however, won the most recent encounter between the two teams last year. They defended a target of 222 in a home game, restricting RR to 201-8.
Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals games:
- DC (221/8) beat RR (201/8) by 20 runs, May 7, 2024
- RR (185/5) beat DC (173/5) by 12 runs, March 28, 2024
- RR (199/4) beat DC (142/9) by 57 runs, April 8, 2023
- DC (161/2) beat RR (160/6) by 8 wickets, May 11, 2022
- RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, April 22, 2022
