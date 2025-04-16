DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC are second in the points table, with eight points from five matches. As for RR, they are languishing in eighth place, with only two wins from six matches.

DC's four-match winning streak was ended by Mumbai Indians (MI), who beat them by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, Delhi conceded 205 runs. Kuldeep Yadav (2-23) impressed once again, but the rest of the bowlers went for plenty of runs. In the chase, Karun Nair smashed 89 off only 40 balls. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to fire as Delhi were bowled out for 193.

Rajasthan suffered a nine-wicket hammering against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, they were held to 173-4 despite opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 75 off 47. RCB had it easy in the chase as Phil Salt smashed 65 off 33 and Virat Kohli 62* off 45.

Today's DC vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

“It looks like a good wicket to bowl first. Ideally, it gets better in the second half, so that’s why we want to bowl.”

Both Rajasthan and Delhi are going in unchanged playing XIs for the match.

DC vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

DC Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

RR Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore

Today's DC vs RR pitch report

“It is a nice surface. In the last game, 205 runs were scored [by MI]. It is a bit drier today, so bowlers might get some assistance. There’s decent grass cover, but it is a bit patchy as well. There should be a little more grip for the spinners and the quick bowlers with their change-ups. Looks like an even surface. The dimensions, though, will challenge the bowlers.” - Greame Swann and Shane Watson

Today's DC vs RR match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sameer Rizvi , Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

DC vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

