DC vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2021 as they lost to tabletoppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by 33 runs. The Royals defeated the Punjab Kings in their opening fixture of the 2021 Indian Premier League season's UAE leg. However, they could not emerge victorious in their second fixture against a north Indian franchise.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against DC. The RR pacers did not allow in-form DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to build a big partnership. Both batters were back in the dressing room before the powerplay ended.

Shreyas Iyer then played a fantastic knock of 43 runs and had a 62-run partnership with captain Rishabh Pant to take the score close to 100. Shimron Hetmyer's quickfire 16-ball 28 powered the Capitals past 150. Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya scalped two wickets each for the Royals.

The Royals tried a new opening combination in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Capitals. RR started the innings with Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both players lost their wickets in single digits. David Miller soon followed them to the dressing room.

RR skipper Sanju Samson fought like a lone warrior, aggregating 70 runs off 53 deliveries. However, none of the other batters could support him. Eventually, RR managed 121/6 in 20 overs.

With this win, DC have qualified for the IPL 2021 Playoffs. They now have 16 points to their name from eight wins. Meanwhile, RR slipped to sixth position, with their net run rate dropping to -0.319.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

As always, social media users were abuzz during the IPL 2021 matches. This was the first afternoon game of the IPL 2021 UAE leg, and here are some of the top memes from the match:

