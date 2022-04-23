DC vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of IPL 2022 to occupy the pole position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the Rajasthan Royals got off to a great start. Openers Jos Buttler (116) and Devdutt Padikkal (54) initially took their time to adapt to the conditions. They then put together a match-defining 155-run partnership to give their side a phenomenal platform.

Buttler continued his dream run by notching up his third century of the season while Padikkal was the perfect foil for him with a well-compiled half-century.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed finally broke the opening stand and gave DC their first breakthrough in the 16th over by dismissing Padikkal LBW. The situation got even worse for the Capitals bowlers as RR skipper Sanju Samson then joined hands with Jos Buttler to give their side a strong finish in the death overs. The latter perished in the 19th over, trying to hit Mustafizur out of the park.

However, Samson bulldozed his way to 46 in just 19 balls and remained unbeaten at the end to take RR to 222/2. None of the Delhi Capitals bowlers were spared on the day as they all conceded more than nine runs per over.

In a mammoth chase of 223, David Warner (28 in 14 balls) gave DC a brisk start by putting up a 43-run partnership with Shaw in 4.3 overs. However, Prasidh Krishna broke the promising stand by scalping Warner's wicket. Sarfaraz Khan also followed the southpaw to the pavilion soon after and put DC in a spot of bother.

Prithvi Shaw (37 in 24 balls) tried to build the innings in the company of skipper Rishabh Pant. The pressure of the asking rate got the better off both the batters as they perished playing lofted strokes in a bid to keep up with the required run rate.

Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36) tried their best in the end with their blazing strokeplay but DC eventually fell short by 15 runs. Prasidh Krishna (3/22) was the stand-out bowler for the Royals. He bowled a maiden in the 19th over to seal the deal for his side.

DC vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. They expressed the same through some fascinating memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

