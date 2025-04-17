DC vs RR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Super Over in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a thrilling clash, DC posted 188-5 after being asked to bat. RR replied with 188-4. In the Super Over, Rajasthan scored 11 runs, which Delhi overhauled with ease.

Mitchell Starc (1-36) was the star for DC with the ball in the nail-biting contest. Rajasthan needed only nine to win off the last over. However, the seasoned left-arm pacer got his yorkers spot on and conceded just eight runs to take the match in the Super Over. Starc also bowled the Super Over and gave away only 11 runs in five balls as RR lost two wickets to run outs, with one ball to spare.

Earlier, chasing 189, Rajasthan got off to an excellent start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 37) and Sanju Samson (31 off 19) added 61 in quick time. The latter was, however, forced to retire hurt due to a rib injury. Riyan Parag (8) was then knocked over by a beauty from Axar Patel, who claimed his first wicket of IPL 2025. Jaiswal's fine knock ended when he miscued one off Kuldeep Yadav.

Nitish Rana (51 off 28) and Dhruv Jurel (26 off 17), however, added 49 for the third wicket to put RR in command. Rana struck six fours and two sixes before he was he was trapped lbw by a brute of an inswinging yorker from Starc. The DC pacer then bowled a brilliant last over to take the game into the Super Over. Tristan Stubbs launched Sandeep Sharma for a six as Delhi clinched the Super Over.

Axar, Stubbs cameos lift DC after middling start

Batting first, Delhi again lost Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) cheaply as he mistimed an attempted big hit off Jofra Archer. Karun Nair (0) was run out following a horrible mix-up with Abishek Porel (49 off 37). Porel and KL Rahul (38 off 32) added 63 for the third wicket, but neither could up the ante.

The third-wicket stand was broken when Rahul holed out to deep midwicket off Archer. Porel then perished in his effort to take on Wanindu Hasaranga. Axar (34 off 14) and Stubbs (34* off 18), however, played blazing cameos to lift DC past the 185-run mark, which was just about enough in the end.

DC vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Starc was brilliant for Delhi at the death. His picked up the key wicket for the dangerous Rana, bowled a superb last over and held his nerve in the Super Over as well. Axar put up a good all-round show, while Stubbs, Rahul and Porel all chipped in with the bat.

For RR, pacer Archer claimed two big wickets, while Jaiswal and Rana slammed impressive half-centuries.

Starc was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling effort.

