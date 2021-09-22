DC vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai on Wednesday.

There was some drama ahead of the match as SRH pacer T Natarajan tested COVID-19 positive. Natarajan is asymptomatic and has self-isolated himself from the rest of the squad.

Six close contacts of the left-arm pacer have also been isolated. They are all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Releasing an official statement, IPL organizers confirmed that the DC vs SRH match on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled as the rest of the Hyderabad contingent has tested negative.

The last time these two teams met, in India during the first half, the match went into the Super Over, with DC eventually claiming the honors.

DC vs SRH - Today Match Playing XI

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

SRH Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH - Full squads

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford

DC vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

DC vs SRH: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

SRH won the toss and decided to bat. With Natarajan unavailable due to COVID, the Orange Army have picked both Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Apart from skipper Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan are their other foreign players.

"We will bat. Looks a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance," Williamson said about SRH's decision to bat first.

Also Read

For DC, Shreyas Iyer returns from injury. Ravichandran Ashwin has also been picked ahead of Amit Mishra, while the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be seen in action.

Apart from Rabada and Nortje, DC picked Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer as their other overseas players. There was no place for Aussie batter Steve Smith.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar