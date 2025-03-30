DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 10 of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Axar Patel-led DC have played one match so far and registered a thrilling one-wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As for SRH, they have played two matches, winning the first and losing the second.

Ad

Delhi bowled first against LSG and conceded 209-8. At one stage, Lucknow were 133-1 in the 12th over. However, Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) and Mitchell Starc (3-42) produced impressive bowling efforts to restrict LSG's score to below 230. In the chase, DC got off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for seven runs. However, Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) played a blinder to take them home.

SRH went down to LSG by five wickets in their previous match at home. Hyderabad batted first, but could only put up 190-9 on the board as Lucknow's bowlers demonstrated that the aggressive batting line-up can be tamed. Travis Head scored with 47 off 28, but they needed someone to post a big score. LSG then gave SRH a dose of their own medicine, chasing down the total in 16.1 overs.

Ad

Trending

Today's DC vs SRH toss result

SRH won the toss and have opted to bat first. Pat Cummins said:

“[It’s an] afternoon game. It looks like a good wicket. We'll put up a good score on the board, hopefully.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zeeshan Ansari comes into the playing XI for Hyderabad. For DC, KL Rahul is in for Sameer Rizvi.

DC vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira Tripurana Vijay

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrch Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

SRH Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa Wiaan Mulder

Today's DC vs SRH pitch report

“The surface has got an interesting composition. It is hard. It has black soil with red soil beneath it. We can expect the batters to have a field day. The spinners might get something out of it too. The square boundaries are 60m and 66m each. The straight boundary is 72m.” - Danny Morrison and WV Raman

Ad

Today's DC vs SRH match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

DC vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Abhijit Bhattacharya

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback