DC vs SRH: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Batting first after winning the toss in the day game, SRH were bowled out for 163 in 18.4 overs. In the chase, DC raced home in 16 overs to make it two wins out of two.

Hyderabad got off to a disastrous start with the bat, losing four wickets for 37 runs inside the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma (1) was run out for one in a casual manner in the first over following a horrible mix-up with Travis Head. Ishan Kishan (2) then slashed Mitchell Starc straight to deep backward point. In the same over, Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) miscued an off cutter from DC's seasoned left-arm pacer.

Starc continued his dominance over Head (22 off 12), having his Aussie mate caught behind with a back of a length cross-seam delivery outside the off stump. Aniket Verma (74 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19) lifted SRH, featuring in a counter-attacking fifth-wicket stand of 77. A stunning catch from Vipraj Nigam, running back from backward point ended Klaasen's stay.

Aniket kept attacking the DC bowlers, slamming five fours and six sixes in his sensational knock. However, Delhi kept striking from the other end. Abhinav Manohar (4) and Pat Cummins (2) both fell to Kuldeep Yadav. It needed a leaping catch on the boundary to end Aniket's stay at the crease. Starc (5-35) then completed a memorable five-fer, with Delhi's fielders taking more good catches.

DC have it easy in the chase against SRH

Chasing an underwhelming target of 164, Delhi Capitals openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32) and Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) added 81 in 9.1 overs. Du Plessis struck three fours and as many sixes before a fantastic diving catch from Wiaan Mulder sent him on his way, giving Zeeshan Ansari his maiden wicket.

Fraser-McGurk rediscovered some batting form, striking four fours and two sixes, before chipping a return catch to debutant leg spinner Ansari. The youngster also bowled KL Rahul (15 off 5) round his legs before Abishek Porel (34* off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 14) took Delhi home. Porel ended the game by whacking Mulder for two fours and a six in the 16th over.

DC vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Starc was exceptional for Delhi with the ball, registering figures of 5-35. Kuldeep had another memorable outing, ending with figures of 3-22. In the chase, Du Plessis cracked a quick-fire fifty.

For SRH, Aniket (74 off 41) played an exceptional knock, while Ansari impressed on debut with the ball.

Left-arm pacer Starc was named Player of the Match for his brilliant five-fer.

