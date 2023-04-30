DC vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first after winning the toss, SRH posted 197/6 as Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53* off 27) scored blazing fifties. For DC, a terrific all-round effort by Mitchell Marsh (4/27 & 63 off 39) went in vain as they were held to 188/6 in the chase.

Delhi needed a good start with the bat in the chase. Instead, David Warner (0) dragged one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar onto his stumps. Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35), however, added 112 for the second wicket to lay a solid platform for the team in their pursuit of 198. There was some clean hitting as Delhi reached 57/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The duo then combined to loot 22 off the seventh over bowled by Umran Malik. Marsh hammered two maximums while Salt struck two fours. It seemed to be smooth sailing for DC until Mayank Markande took a brilliant low return catch to dismiss Salt. Manish Pandey (1) then charged down the track, only to be beaten in flight by Abhishek. He was stranded well down the pitch as Klaasen completed an easy stumping.

The wickets continued to tumble as Marsh fell to Akeal Hosein soon after carting the bowler for a maximum down the ground. Priyam Garg (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (9) were cleaned up by Markande and T Natarajan respectively as SRH continued their stunning comeback.

From 112/1, Delhi had slipped to 148/6. Axar Patel (29* off 14) once again left fans and critics wondering why he is batting so low in the order.

Abhishek, Klaasen lift SRH to 197/6

Half-centuries from opener Abhishek and keeper-batter Klaasen lifted SRH to 197/6 after they decided to bat first on winning the toss. Mayank Agarwal fell for 5, gloving a short ball from Ishant Sharma to the keeper. Abhishek kept finding the boundaries at one end, but Marsh kept striking at the other.

Rahul Tripathi (10) gave a catch to extra cover in the fifth over. However, in the last over of the powerplay, Abhishek went after Ishant and smacked him for four fours. The left-hander reached a 25-ball fifty by slamming Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum over midwicket.

Marsh dismissed Aiden Markram (8) and Harry Brook (0) in one over as Hyderabad reached 83/4 at the halfway stage of their innings. Abhishek’s fine knock ended when he miscued a big hit off Axar. Klaasen then ensured that his great work did not go in vain.

The Proteas batter slammed Axar for consecutive sixes in the 16th over and kept finding the big hits to race to a 25-ball fifty. Abdul Samad (28 off 21) and Hosein (16* off 10) also played handy cameos as DC’s bowlers seemed to lose the plot.

DC vs SRH: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Marsh had an exceptional all-round game in a losing cause. His four-fer kept SRH to under 200, while his half-century was a top-notch knock. Salt also chipped in with a fine fifty.

For SRH, Abhishek and Klaasen ensured the team had a fighting total to defend. Markande turned the game with his two wickets while conceding only 20 runs.

Marsh was named Player of the Match for his stellar all-round effort in a losing cause.

