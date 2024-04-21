DC vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 67 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sent into bat, SRH again came up with a sensational batting effort, posting 266-7 as Travis Head clobbered 89 off 32. In the chase, Jake Fraser-McGurk slammed 65 off 18, but DC couldn't maintain the momentum and were all out for 199 in 19.1 overs.

Yet again, SRH got off to an exceptional start. They were 125-0 after just six overs, a record powerplay score in all T20s. Head and Abhishek Sharma (46 off 12) combined to hit a six and three fours as 19 runs came off the opening over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. However, what followed was even more unbelievable.

Lalit Yadav, bowling the second over, was clobbered for 21 runs. Anrich Nortje, making a comeback in place of the injured Ishant Sharma, continued to leak runs, giving away 22 runs in the third over. Head clobbered him for four fours and a six, reaching a 16-ball fifty, equalling Abhishek's record for the fastest half-century by an SRH batter.

Six sixes were smashed in the next two overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad crossed 100 in five overs. Another 22 runs came in the last over of the powerplay as Head whacked Mukesh Kumar for four fours and a six.

The brilliant opening stand ended when Axar Patel took a good catch at cover to dismiss Abhishek off Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep had two in the over when Aiden Markram (1) chipped a wrong'un to cover; Axar again took the catch. Head's sensational knock ended when he holed out to long-on to give Kuldeep his third wicket.

Axar then knocked over Heinrich Klaasen (15) with a length ball the SRH batter missed as he looked to play across the line.

Having picked up four wickets in quick succession, Delhi would have been pleased with their fightback, but Shahbaz Ahmed (59* off 29) played a fine knock to propel Hyderabad past 265.

DC lose their way in chase after Fraser-McGurk blitz

Chasing 267, Delhi Capitals lost both their openers cheaply. Prithvi Shaw (16) began with four fours off Washington Sundar but fell off the next ball, slicing a tossed-up delivery to cover. DC were 25-2 when David Warner spooned a catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to mid-off.

Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel (42 off 22) gave SRH a brief scare, featuring in a scintillating third-wicket stand of 83. Fraser-McGurk went after Sundar in the third over, clubbing him for three fours and three sixes in the 30-run over. Fraser-McGurk reached a 15-ball fifty by whacking Mayank Markande for a maximum in the seventh over.

Fraser-McGurk slapped Markande for three sixes in the seventh over, but the Hyderabad spinner had the last laugh, as the DC batter skied another attempted big hit.

The chase completely lost momentum once Fraser-McGurk was back in the dugout. Porel clubbed Shahbaz Ahmed for three fours and six in the eighth over before being stumped off Markande.

While wickets kept falling at one end for Delhi Capitals, skipper Rishabh Pant struggled for momentum at the other. He was the last man out for 44 off 35, getting into a tangle against a short ball from Nitish Kumar Reddy and miscuing a hook to long leg.

DC vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Head was brilliant for SRH once again, slamming 11 fours and six sixes. Abhishek and Shahbaz also made important contributions with the bat. With the ball, T Natarajan stood out, claiming 4-19 in a high-scoring game.

For DC, Kuldeep picked up four wickets but went for 55 runs. Fraser-McGurk scored a sensational half-century, albeit in a losing cause. Head, though, was named the Player of the Match for his stunning assault on DC bowlers.

