"DC won the toss & decided to kill every chance RCB have to qualify for playoffs!"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of DC vs RCB IPL clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a decent total of 187/9 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 12. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is playing host to this encounter. It is a must-win match for the hosts to keep their playoff chances alive.

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, considering the success of chasing teams at the venue. RCB did not get off to an ideal start as their captain, Faf du Plessis, perished cheaply for just 6 (7). His opening partner, Virat Kohli (27), played aggressively at the other end, hitting three sixes and a four before departing in the fourth over.

Rajat Patidar (52) then kept the Royal Challengers' innings on track with an enterprising half-century. Will Jacks (41) supported him well as the duo put together 88 runs for the third wicket.

However, both failed to convert their knocks into big ones and got out in quick succession in the second half of the innings. Cameron Green then played a vital knock of 32* (24) in the company of lower-order batters to take RCB to a respectable total of 187.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam scalped two wickets apiece for DC in the bowling department. Ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an off day as he conceded 52 runs in his four-over spell after picking up a solitary wicket. Delhi Capitals' fielding was poor throughout as they dropped multiple catches.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 62nd match of IPL 2024 between RCB and DC. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Wicket was a bit two-paced" - RCB batter Rajat Patidar after his brisk half-century in 1st innings of RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

At the mid-innings break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order batter Rajat Patidar reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"Wicket was a bit two paced, the ball was holding up a bit, especially the slower one, it was tough out there to bat. Haven tried to chose the bowler and targeted, that has worked out well for me. Not that easy, I try to pick right from the hand as much as possible. This target is defendable, if we bowl well tonight."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

