Debutant all-rounder bowls with both hands during KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was seen bowling with both arms in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today, April 3. The match is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kamindu, one of the promising all-rounders from Sri Lanka, made his debut for SRH in this contest. He became the second-fastest following Don Bradman in innings played to get to 1000 runs and also bowls right arm off break and left arm orthodox.

Bowling the lone over in his spell, Mendis was up against a well-set Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer. The 26-year-old bowled right-arm off-break against Iyer while switching hands and bowled left-arm orthodox to Raghuvanshi. On the fourth ball of his over, Raghuvanshi looked to take the attack to him but ended up losing his wicket.

Take a look at that moment below:

Kolkata Knight Riders score 200/6 in their 20 overs

Venkatesh Iyer scored 60 runs in 29 balls for KKR - Source: Getty

Being asked to bat first, KKR overcame their early struggles in the innings and posted a daunting total on the board. Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) played brisk and crisp knocks while Rinku Singh (32 in 17) finished it in fine fashion.

SRH are in the middle for the chase and find themselves in a compromising position, where they have lost their top three batters, Travis Head (4 off 2), Abhishek Sharma (2 off 6), and Ishan Kishan (2 off 5), who were dismissed cheaply. At the moment, SRH are on 14/3 after four overs.

Both KKR and SRH are in the bottom of the table after their first three games, winning one and losing two. KKR are right now the wooden spoon holders, as SRH have a superior net run rate in comparison to them.

