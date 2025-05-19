Debutant Will O'Rourke strikes in his first over after being smashed for consecutive fours by Atharva Taide in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke enjoyed a brilliant debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he struck in his first over for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Monday (May 19).

The speedster had the last laugh after being smashed for two consecutive boundaries off the previous deliveries. Taide then holed out to deep third man, perishing for 13 runs off nine deliveries. With the scalp, the SunRisers lost their first wicket for 17 runs.

The dismissal came in the second over of SRH’s chase. O’Rourke bowled a good length ball angling across, and Taide swung hard at it but only managed a thick edge that flew to Digvesh Rathi in the deep third-man region.

LSG set a 206-run target for SRH in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from openers Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and middle-order batter Nicholas Pooran ensured LSG reached 205/7 in their allotted 20 overs against SRH in the IPL 2025 game.

Marsh top-scored with 65 runs off 39 balls with the help of four maximums and six boundaries. Markram also looked brilliant for 61 off 38 deliveries, featuring four sixes and as many fours. The duo together put on a 115-run partnership for the first wicket.

Nicholas Pooran made the most of the platform, smashing a quickfire 45 off 26 with the help of one maximum and six boundaries. Akash Deep smashed six off the only ball he faced to take the team past 200 following a middle-order collapse from the hosts.

Eshan Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, returning with figures of 2/28, while Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and Nitish Reddy bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the SunRisers were 58/1 after five overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the crease.

A win over SRH will help the Lucknow-based franchise stay alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side will be looking to avoid a last-place finish by collecting as many points as possible.

