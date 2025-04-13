Deepak Chahar dismisses Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck during MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar dismissed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck during the IPL 2025 match. It took place on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It was during the second innings when DC were chasing a massive target of 206. Jake Fraser-McGurk walked in to start the proceedings for the hosts in the chase with Abhishek Porel in the absence of Faf du Plessis. The latter was ruled out of the match due to an injury issue.

Deepak Chahar stunned DC on the very first ball of the innings by sending McGurk to the pavilion. The Australian batter tried to hit a boundary off a length ball from Chahar but could only chip it into the hands of the covers fielder.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Tilak Varma and Co. help MI score 205/5 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs DC in Delhi

MI batted first in the game after losing the toss. Their openers set a decent platform in the powerplay with a partnership of 47 runs before Rohit Sharma's (18) departure in the fifth over.

Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40), and Tilak Varma (59) chipped in with vital knocks in the middle-over phase and put their team on course for a big total. Naman Dhir then provided the finishing touches with a blazing cameo of 38* (17) to lift MI to 205 for five in 20 overs. The leg-spin duo of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece for DC in the bowling department.

Reflecting on the MI's batting performance during the mid-innings break, Rickelton said:

"It's a good score, thought it was a bit sticky but lucky we got away at the start. Naman was phenomenal with Tilak, they gave us what we needed in the end. Definitely not, still learning in India, nice to get off the blocks, gives me the confidence that I need. Hopefully change of fortunes for us tonight with runs on the board."

He added:

"Hopefully the surface doesn't change much, there's not much dew, might get slower and lower, challenge the inside and outside edge. Bumrah is world class, so happy to have him, if he has a good night tonight, we'll be able to defend this tonight."

At the time of the writing, DC reached 113/1 in 10 overs in the chase of 206.

