Deepak Chahar likely to be on sidelines for an extended period, Ben Stokes out for a week

The Chennai Super Kings are likely to miss out on the services of Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes for the remainder of IPL 2023. According to Cricbuzz, Chahar and Stokes have picked up significant injuries, with the former likely to be sidelined for an extended period.

Chahar, who returned for IPL 2023 after a prolonged period on the sidelines, picked up a suspected hamstring injury during Saturday's game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-arm seamer bowled only one over during the fixture and did not return after going off the field. The latest fitness setback struck five balls into the first over of the innings. Chahar sent down the final delivery after a brief consultation with the team physio.

The 30-year-old fetched a record-breaking sum of INR 14 crores from the four-time champions ahead of the 2022 edition.

However, he missed the entire season with a back injury that he incidentally picked up during rehabilitation from a right quadricep injury following an international game in February. The 2023 leg has also passed by without Chahar taking a wicket in two completed games.

Ben Stokes likely to be available for the away fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricbuzz also reported that Stokes will be out for at least a week due to an ankle injury. The England Test captain is unlikely to play the home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on April 12. However, he could return to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17.

The Super Kings did not have Moeen Ali either for the marquee fixture on Saturday, who was down with food poisoning. Nevertheless, he is likely to be fit for the next game.

Despite the England duo's absence, the Yellow Army beat the Mumbai Indians without breaking much of a sweat. Their spinners restricted the opposition to 157 before the Super Kings chased the target with more than an over to spare.

Poll : 0 votes