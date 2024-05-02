"Deepak Chahar doesn't look good" - Stephen Fleming's worrying update after seamer's injury in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has provided a worrying update on Deepak Chahar's injury following the IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Chepauk. The former New Zealand captain revealed that the initial look wasn't great, but hoped for positive news when the scans come up.

Chahar, who had missed a couple of games earlier in the season due to a niggle, walked off the field after sending down only two balls in Wednesday's fixture. The right-arm seamer didn't return and Shardul Thakur had to intervene to finish his over.

Speaking after the match, Fleming said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Yeah, the travelogue is pretty busy. There's a lot of ins and outs. So, Deepak Chahar doesn't look good. The initial feeling wasn't great. So, I'm hoping for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look."

Chahar's performance has also been uninspiring in IPL 2024 as the 31-year-old has managed only five wickets in eight matches at 40.40 but has a decent economy date of 8.60.

Stephen Fleming explains CSK's decision to rejig the batting order

Stephen Fleming. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Daryl Mitchell moving to No. 8 from batting at No. 3, where Shivam Dube slotted on Wednesday, Fleming suggested that the move was for the all-rounder to take on the spinners. The 51-year-old said:

"The Dube factor is the one [reason]. So if you get to six overs, that's the perfect time for him to come in. The next thing is with left-right [combination], we want [Ravindra] Jadeja, who has got a positive role as well, to come in and take them [the spinners] on as well. But they bowled well."

"The Rizvi one, we will discuss a little bit more, may go the other way around with that one but again he's positive and his ability to hit sixes in training has certainly been good. But there's a temperament part of that as well that young players need to learn. So we have got a bit of information from that."

With the Punjab Kings set 163 to chase, they did so with seven wickets to spare and registered their second consecutive win.

