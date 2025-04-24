Deepak Chahar’s sister pens passionate message for Rohit Sharma after 70 off 46 in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar lauded Rohit Sharma's batting exploits in the team's seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 23. The veteran opener scored 70 runs off 46 deliveries, helping his side chase the 144-run target in just 15.4 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sharma hit his second consecutive half-century of the season. The ace batter delighted fans with his strokeplay, hitting eight fours and three maximums. Praising the former MI skipper for his match-winning knock, Malti wrote in her Instagram story:
"Incredible inning bhaiya."
Malti's brother Deepak also did a wonderful job with the ball in the encounter. He conceded just 12 runs from his full quota of four overs and claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult's heroics lead MI to fourth straight win of IPL 2025
While Rohit Sharma shone with the bat for MI in the run chase, left-arm pacer Trent Boult bagged the Player of the Match award. The Kiwi seamer bowled a stunning spell of 4-0-26-4 against SRH's explosive batting lineup.
Following an inconsistent start, the Hardik Pandya-led MI seem to be peaking at the right time. The five-time champions now have four back-to-back victories in the season.
Their clinical performance against SRH propelled them to the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They have five wins and four defeats to their name after nine fixtures, with the net run rate currently reading 0.673.
Rohit Sharma's return to form augurs well for Mumbai at this crucial juncture. He played a brilliant knock in the team's previous clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on April 20.
The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 balls, playing a pivotal role in MI's comprehensive nine-wicket win. The seasoned campaigner has amassed 228 runs across eight outings at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05.
MI will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS