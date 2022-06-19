"Had more pressure than a cricket match" - Deepak Chahar shares video of his rocking dance performance with Jaya Bhardwaj during their sangeet

Team India's fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1. The wedding took place at the Jaypee Palace Hotel in Agra.

Deepak Chahar took to his social media to share a video of the couple's dance performance during their sangeet ceremony. The cricket star can be seen shaking a leg with his partner on their special day on the title track of the popular Bollywood film 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi'.

Furthermore, Jaya also did a solo performance on the 'Bole Chudiyan' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The cricket star's fans gave the video a big thumbs up and showered the post with likes and comments.

Chahar posted on Instagram:

"Had more pressure than a cricket match 😂. #majboori #apneshaydikadance #firstandlast #😛."

Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer has been out of action since India's white-ball series against West Indies earlier this year. He picked up a quadraceps injury during the 3rd T20I of the series. Moreover, he was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) due to a back injury.

Deepak Chahar resumes training after a long injury-forced break

Much to the delight of his fans, Deepak Chahar has resumed his training as he looks to be fully fit for India's upcoming assignments. The player has kept his followers updated with his recovery and has often shared stories from his practice sessions.

It is worth mentioning that the bowler isn't a part of the ongoing five-match home T20I series against South Africa. He hasn't been named in India's squad for the impending two-match T20I series against Ireland, which is slated to begin on June 26.

The 29-year-old will be aiming to make a comeback soon in order to make the cut for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. It remains to be seen if he will get completely fit for the England T20Is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far