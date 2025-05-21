Deepak Chahar strikes early as Faf du Plessis departs cheaply again in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) stand-in-captain Faf du Plessis failed to deliver with the bat again in a must-win IPL 2025 match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The right-handed batter departed for just six runs off seven deliveries as the Capitals lost their first wicket for just 12.

The dismissal came in the second over of Delhi’s innings. Deepak Chahar bowled a slower delivery outside the leg stump, and Du Plessis got forward to loft it, but failed to connect properly. The Proteas batter ended up giving an easy catch to Mitchell Santner at long-on.

Faf du Plessis also failed to deliver in his last game, managing just five runs off 10 deliveries. This was his fourth single-digit score this season.

DC lose openers early against MI in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display from Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult helped MI get rid of DC openers Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul cheaply. Following Faf’s dismissal, KL Rahul followed him back to the pavilion, perishing for 11 runs off six balls as Boult took the prized scalp.

At the time of writing, DC were 27/2 after 4.1 overs, with Abishek Porel and Sameer Rizvi at the crease.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 43 balls, laced with four maximums and seven boundaries. Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickelton, and Will Jacks also contributed a run-a-ball 27, 25 (18), and 21 (13), respectively.

Naman Dhir provided the late blitz by striking at 300, scoring 24* off eight deliveries he faced. His innings comprised two sixes and as many fours. Mukesh Kumar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Delhi, returning with two scalps.

DC must win the ongoing match to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race.

