Deepak Chahar ties the knot with Jaya Bhardwaj, cousin Rahul shares wedding picture

Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiancée Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on Wednesday (June 1). His cricketer cousin Rahul Chahar shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen posing with the newly-married couple.

Pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and other pre-wedding rituals have been doing the rounds on social media in recent days.

On the professional front, medium pacer Chahar was ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 due to multiple injury issues after being purchased by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the mega auction for ₹14 crore.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, Rahul shared a picture with Chahar and his wife and wrote:

“Happy married life you too.. Soooo happy for you and all the good wishes .. wishing you an amazing married life. Loads of Love ❤️”

Rahul himself married his long-time girlfriend Ishani Johar at a private wedding in Goa in March this year. The wedding took place just a few days before IPL 2022 got underway.

Representing the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the leg-spinner had a mixed season, claiming 14 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 7.71.

Deepak Chahar proposed to girlfriend during IPL 2021

In one of the most memorable moments during the second half of IPL 2021, CSK pacer Chahar proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after a match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In a video that went viral, the medium pacer went to the stands where his girlfriend was present and proposed to her in public. The cricketer also posted a video of the proposal on his official Instagram handle with the caption "Special moment".

The bowler did not have a great day on the field. He was hammered for 48 runs in his four overs as PBKS chased down a target of 134 with seven overs to spare. However, Chahar’s heartfelt proposal gave the CSK fans something to cheer about after the match.

Chahar’s wife, who hails from Delhi, is the younger sister of Siddharth Bhardwaj, a model and VJ who shot to fame after winning Season 2 of MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

