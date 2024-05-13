"Definitely not" - Suresh Raina on being asked if CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match was MS Dhoni's last match in Chennai

Suresh Raina said the recently concluded IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was not MS Dhoni's last appearance at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The former CSK star believes Dhoni will surely play again in front of the Chennai crowd.

The CSK vs RR match took place on Sunday, May 12. It was Chennai's last home match in the league stage. However, with the Qualifier 2 and final scheduled to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, there is still a possibility of Dhoni taking the field at Chepauk.

While commentating during CSK's five-wicket win over RR, Raina was asked by fellow commentator Abhinav Mukund if it would be the last outing for Dhoni at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Replying to the question, Raina used an iconic Dhoni phrase and said:

"Definitely not."

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing IPL 2024 is touted as MS Dhoni's swansong tour. The seasoned campaigner also relinquished captaincy of the Chennai-based side, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the edition.

Dhoni has entertained fans with his explosive cameos towards the back end of the innings this season. The swashbuckling batter has scored 136 runs from just 60 deliveries.

Defending champions Chennai are currently placed third on the points table. They have seven wins and six defeats from 13 fixtures.

Suresh Raina joined MS Dhoni during CSK's lap of honor at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday

Following their victory over Rajasthan, MS Dhoni and the Chennai players thanked their home fans by taking a lap of honor. The former CSK skipper also hit some tennis balls with a racquet into the crowd.

Suresh Raina joined his close friend Dhoni during the lap of honor. The two shared a hug and Dhoni even passed his racquet to Raina, asking him to shoot the ball towards the CSK fans.

Chennai will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last league game of the season at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

