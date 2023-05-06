"Delhi are not able to play spin at all" - Aakash Chopra wants RCB to persist with Karn Sharma for IPL 2023 clash vs Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra wants the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to persist with Karn Sharma for their IPL 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides will square off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening game on Saturday, May 6. Karn, who played ahead of Vijaykumar Vyshak in RCB's last game against the Lucknow Super Giants, registered excellent figures of 2/20 in four overs as Faf du Plessis and Co. successfully defended a 127-run target.

While previewing the RCB-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a formidable bowling attack. He added that the visitors should field Karn Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga in tandem, reasoning:

"This team's bowling is looking amazing this time. Mohammed Siraj is on fire. Now Josh Hazlewood has also come. Harshal Patel comes later and does the job. I feel you should play Karn Sharma here as well and Wanindu Hasaranga too."

"Both are wicket-takers and even though the ground might be small, you can play them because Delhi are not able to play spin at all. So attack them with a lot of spin is what I would say."

The former Indian opener acknowledged that RCB are overdependent on Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in the batting department. However, he doesn't see it as a concern, explaining:

"It is the same story for Bangalore but it does not matter because they are doing their job. Whether KGF (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis) fire together or not, they find a way to stay relevant and that's all that they have to do - find a way to get to the par score."

Du Plessis (466), Kohli (364) and Maxwell (262) are the only RCB batters to have aggregated more than 100 runs thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The RCB skipper is also the current Orange Cap holder.

"The top 5 or 6 are not looking very good but they look decent" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' batting

Aman Khan scored a half-century in the Delhi Capitals' win against the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the home team have a decent, if not formidable, batting lineup, elaborating:

"Mitchell Marsh might be available for Delhi this time. If he is there - Phil Salt, David Warner and Axar Patel later, now Aman Khan has also played a very good knock in the last match, so you will have slight expectations from him. The top five or six are not looking very good but they look decent."

While acknowledging that Anrich Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Rahul Tewatia, Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals have a good bowling attack too. He was particularly appreciative of Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar for bowling match-winning final overs against the Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad respectively.

