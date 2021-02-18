Delhi Capitals 2021 players list: Complete list of DC players for IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals had their best IPL season last year and finished as runners-up after playing top-quality cricket in the tournament. Thus, the team management retained their core group before IPL 2021.

Heading into IPL Auction 2021, the Delhi Capitals needed some decent back-up options, and the franchise made some smart purchases at the auction.

They roped in veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for ₹1 crore. They followed that purchase by signing uncapped players Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, and M Siddharth at their respective base price of ₹20 lakh.

25 Karat Gold Squad ✨ Can't wait for #IPL2021 💙 https://t.co/snqSDQArzd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 18, 2021

The Delhi Capitals secured Steve Smith's services for ₹2.2 crore, while Sam Billings replaced Alex Carey as the team's back-up wicket-keeper batsman.

English all-rounder Tom Curran was the Delhi Capitals' most expensive signing at this year's auction, with the Capitals splurging ₹5.25 crore for the English all-rounder's services.

Delhi already had Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes, and Ishant Sharma as their pace-bowling options. Before the season gets underway, Tom Curran, Yadav, and Meriwala have joined the DC ranks, adding more steel to their bowling lineup.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old M Siddharth could be a great back-up option for the seasoned duo of Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be delighted to have the support of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith in the leadership group.

The Delhi Capitals have a stellar squad for IPL 2021, and many fans consider them as favorites to win the competition because of the names present in their team.

Delhi Capitals full squad and player list for IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Here is the full list of players who will don the Delhi Capitals jersey in IPL 2021.

DC's Squad for IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth