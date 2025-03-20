  • home icon
  Delhi Capitals announce star fast-bowler's arrival with special video ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals announce star fast-bowler's arrival with special video ahead of IPL 2025

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Mar 20, 2025 09:49 IST
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals. (Image Credits: Getty)

On Thursday, March 20, the Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a special video to announce the arrival of their star fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the video, the left-arm speedster can be seen wearing the flag of the Capitals.

The New South Welshman played a critical role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title win last year and became the costliest player in history, fetching ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction. Although Starc struggled in the initial phase of the tournament, he finished with 17 wickets in 14 matches, including incisive performances in Qualifier 1 and the final to propel the Knight Riders to their third title.

Watch the video posted by the Delhi Capitals. They wrote:

"He is speed. He is in."
The 35-year-old was acquired by the Capitals for another hefty price of ₹11.75 and is a certain starter for their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 in Vishakhapatnam.

"Excited to play alongside him" - Mitchell Starc heaps praise on Delhi Capitals star ahead of IPL 2025

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)
Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking on the Fantastics TV YouTube channel (via the Hindustan Times), Starc lavished praise on KL Rahul, keeping in mind the wicketkeeper-batter's 2025 Champions Trophy performance, and said he is excited to play alongside him. The veteran Aussie star said:

"KL Rahul is like Mr. Fix-it for India. He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, kept wickets, fielded, batted in middle order — he has done just about everything, he has played vital roles, excited to play alongside him."

Rahul, who was acquired by the franchise for ₹14 crore, chipped in with crucial contributions as a batter in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia and the final against New Zealand. He had reportedly denied the captaincy offer in IPL 2025; hence, the management decided to make Axar Patel the skipper.

Edited by Parag Jain
