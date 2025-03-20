Delhi Capitals announce star fast-bowler's arrival with special video ahead of IPL 2025

On Thursday, March 20, the Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a special video to announce the arrival of their star fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the video, the left-arm speedster can be seen wearing the flag of the Capitals.
The New South Welshman played a critical role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title win last year and became the costliest player in history, fetching ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction. Although Starc struggled in the initial phase of the tournament, he finished with 17 wickets in 14 matches, including incisive performances in Qualifier 1 and the final to propel the Knight Riders to their third title.
Watch the video posted by the Delhi Capitals. They wrote:
"He is speed. He is in."
The 35-year-old was acquired by the Capitals for another hefty price of ₹11.75 and is a certain starter for their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 in Vishakhapatnam.
"Excited to play alongside him" - Mitchell Starc heaps praise on Delhi Capitals star ahead of IPL 2025
Speaking on the Fantastics TV YouTube channel (via the Hindustan Times), Starc lavished praise on KL Rahul, keeping in mind the wicketkeeper-batter's 2025 Champions Trophy performance, and said he is excited to play alongside him. The veteran Aussie star said:
"KL Rahul is like Mr. Fix-it for India. He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, kept wickets, fielded, batted in middle order — he has done just about everything, he has played vital roles, excited to play alongside him."
Rahul, who was acquired by the franchise for ₹14 crore, chipped in with crucial contributions as a batter in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia and the final against New Zealand. He had reportedly denied the captaincy offer in IPL 2025; hence, the management decided to make Axar Patel the skipper.
