Delhi Capitals become first team to qualify for playoffs in WPL 2025 following a thumping 9-wicket win vs RCB

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 01, 2025 23:13 IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) became the first team to qualify for playoffs in WPL 2025. They achieved it with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday (March 1) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first, which has been a trend in WPL 2025. The RCB batting unit struggled to score freely on a two-paced surface and reached a below-par total of 147/5 in 20 overs.

Ellyse Perry (60*) once again shouldered the responsibility for the hosts with a half-century, while Raghvi Bist (33) supported her with a useful contribution. Nallapureddy Charani and Shikha Pandey picked up two wickets apiece for the Capitals in the bowling department.

RCB pacer Renuka Singh dismissed Meg Lanning early in the second innings to ignite hopes for her side. However, Shafali Verma (80*) and Jess Jonassen (60*) quickly poured water on them with blistering knocks to power their side to the target in just 15.3 overs. With five wins from seven games, Delhi Capitals bagged 10 points to secure a playoff spot this season. Two more teams will join them later.

Previously, DC reached the finals in WPL 2023 and 2024, where they lost to eventual champions MI and RCB, respectively.

"We don't rely on one or two players" - DC captain Meg Lanning after win vs RCB in WPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, DC skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the win and said: (via Cricbuzz)

"Back-to-back games, wanted to come here tonight and continue the momentum we built last night. Probably weren't at our best on the field, but it wasn't through lack of effort. I thought everybody turned up today with a great mindset. We've been able to take wickets upfront which has put the brakes on teams."
She added:

"And we've been consistent with the wickets through the innings as well. It's a different person each game. We don't rely on one or two players. That's been the strength for us. She's done an excellent job (Jonassen). She's come in and played beautifully, taken the pressure off and looked to score as soon as she's come in."

DC will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in their last league game on March 7 in Lucknow.

Edited by Yash Singh
