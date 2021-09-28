IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant provides update on injuries to Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant commented on selection changes and injuries after a narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Tuesday. The Delhi Capitals lost to Kolkata by three wickets in a low-scoring game, making it their third defeat of IPL 2021.

The Capitals faced one more injury concern after Marcus Stoinis' hamstring niggle. Prithvi Shaw also did not play against the Knight Riders as he also had an injury. It meant that Steve Smith opened with Shikhar Dhawan and played a promising knock.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Rishabh Pant said Prithvi Shaw should return to almost full fitness by the next game. However, Pant could not provide an exact timeline on Stoinis' comeback. He said:

"I think Prithvi Shaw will be 80% fit by the next match but Stoinis may take a match or two. That is the only update I can offer as of now and you will come to know more soon."

Stoinis played an integral role for the Capitals when they reached the finals in IPL 2020. The 32-year-old, a seam-bowling all-rounder, provides a perfect balance to the side. His fitness will also be important for Australia ahead of the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant reveals why the Capitals chose Steve Smith over Sam Billings

When asked why the management preferred to play Steve Smith over Sam Billings, Pant stated the former had adapted well when they played in Chennai. The southpaw explained Smith's inclusion and said:

"I think when Steve Smith played in Chennai, he did a good job for us and Prithvi got injured. So, we thought we will give him a chance to see how he does."

Smith top-scored for the Capitals with 39 off 34 deliveries on Tuesday. Pant also made 39 to drag the team to a total of 127 runs. The Knight Riders chased down the target in the 19th over for their fifth win of IPL 2021.

