Watch: Delhi Capitals squad hit the gym after completing their quarantine in the UAE

The Delhi Capitals players have completed their mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates and kick-started their training ahead of the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Capitals posted snapshots on Saturday where regular skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra could be seen sweating it out in the gym.

The Delhi Capitals captioned the post:

''Snapshots of DC stars hustling in their 1st gym session together after quarantine.''

[1/2] 📸 | Snapshots of DC stars hustling in their 1️⃣st gym session together after quarantine 🔥💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/ftpnAWdSAJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 28, 2021

The Capitals underwent a period of isolation in Delhi before they embarked on their flight to the United Arab Emirates. They reached the UAE on August 21 to become the third IPL franchise after the Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians to land in the Emirates nation.

The second leg of IPL 2021 will kickstart in the UAE on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

Will the Delhi Capitals go one step ahead to claim their maiden title in IPL 2021?

Delhi Capitals finished the first leg of IPL 2021 at the numero uno spot.

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to improve on the last time they played in the United Arab Emirates. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit had a sensational campaign in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as they qualified for the finals for the first time in the franchise's history.

However, they faltered at the final hurdle as the Mumbai Indians bossed the summit clash to notch up a record fifth title.

#FunWithDC 💙



Guess this 'Super' DC bowler and stand a chance to win official DC merchandise 🤩👕



Disclaimer: The delivery of prizes are subject to state-wise applicable restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/oucfxQIK0U — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 28, 2021

The Delhi Capitals also have a huge decision to make: persist with stand-in captain Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the season or reinstate regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first leg of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Under Pant, the Delhi Capitals did brilliantly as they won six out of their eight fixtures to finish at the number one spot when the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with Iyer fully fit and available for selection, it will be interesting to see how things pan out. The Capitals will begin the second phase of their IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar