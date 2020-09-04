Delhi Capitals is the only franchise that can play with 3 overseas players: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Delhi Capitals is probably the only franchise in IPL 2020 which can afford to play with three overseas players instead of the usual four. He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan from Nepal about the two spinners that the Delhi Capitals should field regularly, among the four options that the franchise possesses.

The renowned commentator responded light-heartedly that the fan is probably more concerned if Sandeep Lamichhane would play or not, rather than about the other spinners the franchise could field.

"I know why you are asking this question. Sandeep Lamichhane is in your mind, you are not thinking which leg-spinner or what type of spinner needs to be played, you are trying to ask if Sandeep Lamichhane will play or not."

On a more serious note, Aakash Chopra observed that the Delhi Capitals could field Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane in the same playing XI.

"In my opinion, you can play Amit Mishra, you can play Ashwin, you play Axar and you can play Lamichhane as well."

The former KKR player reasoned that Delhi Capitals is probably the only franchise in IPL 2020 which could field an XI with just three overseas players, considering the might of their Indian recruits.

"Delhi is the only franchise that can play with 3 overseas players. They have so many Indians and if they want they can play all these 4 spinners in the playing XI."

He added that with Axar Patel and R Ashwin capable of wielding the willow, Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane would be the only two among the four who would play as specialist spinners.

"This is because Axar bats decently well. So if Axar is okay with the bat and so is Ashwin, then only Mishra and Lamichhane amongst these will be pure bowlers."

Aakash Chopra's take on the spinners Delhi Capitals could field in the playing XI

R Ashwin is likely to be a certainty in the Delhi Capitals playing XI [P/C: Delhi Capitals Twitter]

Aakash Chopra mentioned that although it is possible that all four spinners could be a part of the playing XI, it is unlikely that they would play all the matches.

"It is possible but will they play all matches. I really doubt."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Ravichandran Ashwin would surely play all the matches for Delhi Capitals, with the management likely to choose two more spinners between Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane to complete their three-pronged spin attack.

"I feel that Ashwin will surely play. You will see two spinners playing between Mishra, Axar and Lamichhane."

The Delhi Capitals have a very strong core of Indian players, especially in the top-order batting and the spin departments. The additions of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to their squad for IPL 2020 have further strengthened the Indian presence in these areas.