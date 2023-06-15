Delhi Capitals intend to trim coaching staff for next season; Ponting and Ganguly set to continue with their roles - Reports 

Following a disappointing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have started taking measures to polish the incumbent coaching staff. Pivotal figures, head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly are expected to continue operating from their roles.

The ultimate goal in restructuring the coaching staff is to have a small group, which is why the Australian duo of Shane Watson and James Hopes might be released from their duties as an assistant coach and fast bowling coach, respectively.

Long-term coach Pravin Amre is expected to continue with an even bigger role following his exceptional work with youngsters over the years. A bigger role is in the works for Ajit Agarkar as well, who has been an assistant coach for the past two years with the franchise.

A source told the Times of India:

“The franchise doesn’t intend to bring any replacement coaches for Watson and Hopes. It’s more about reducing support staff to have more clarity."

The source continued:

"Amre has done well in getting this franchise a good core of youngsters since 2015. He will be given a free hand to rebuild the side. Ponting and Amre have been common factors when Capitals did well between 2019 and 2022."

Delhi Capitals expect a much better campaign next time around following a minor squad shakeup and the potential return of Rishabh Pant as well.

Delhi Capitals (DC) finished ninth in IPL 2023

DC never had a grip on the IPL 2023 campaign with David Warner leading the team in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Their season derailed from the word go as they suffered five consecutive defeats, and while they responded strongly with a couple of high-profile wins, they ended up with only 10 points, marking a second successive season without playoffs action.

DC had very few positives to take away in a season marred with injuries, experimentation, and uncertainty. DC co-owner Parth Jindal issued a statement of hope where he more or less confirmed Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly retaining their roles.

He tweeted:

"Preparations for next years IPL are underway here @DelhiCapitals, along side @SGanguly99 and @RickyPonting. We assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top."

Will the Delhi Capitals be able to make it to the top four in IPL 2024?

