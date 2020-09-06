The Delhi Capitals begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at 7:30 pm IST in Dubai. After changing their team name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, fortunes indeed turned around for the Delhi-based franchise as they finished third last season. The team has great depth in Indian batting with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer and the hard-hitting Rishabh Pant in the team.

DC have also traded Ajinkya Rahane into their squad from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. The addition of Ravichandran Ashwin has been fantastic for DC as he is likely to enjoy bowling on the slow, turning tracks in the UAE.

Spinners like Amit Mishra and Axar Patel who were already present in the squad also have the experience of playing for India, and thus DC look covered in the spin department as well.

The Capitals have made some exciting additions to their squad in the form of the explosive Caribbean batsman Shimron Hetmyer and star Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The duo could play a crucial part in DC's lower middle-order and could add valuable runs with the bat in the middle-overs and towards the end.

The experienced Ishant Sharma, along with the pacey Kagiso Rabada, are likely to form the new ball partnership for DC. Anrich Nortje, who came in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, could be a dark horse in DC's bowling attack. His experience of having played with Rabada could also come in handy for DC.

With such valuable additions, Delhi Capitals will try to reach their first-ever IPL final and will try to go one step further and win that elusive maiden title.

Delhi Capitals' complete IPL 2020 schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Capitals kick off their IPL 2020 campaign against the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab side on September 20 in Dubai. They play their last league game on November 2 with a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi.