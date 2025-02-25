Delhi Capitals name sacked England head coach as assistant for IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed former England head coach Matthew Mott as their assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Mott is a renowned figure in the coaching world.

Ad

He coached the Australian Women's cricket team from 2015 and was reassigned in 2017. The Australian Women's team won the 2020 T20 World Cup under Mott. He also coached the England Cricket team in the white-ball format, being appointed for the role in 2022.

Under him, they won the 2022 T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final. However, he was sacked from his role after their poor performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Trending

The Delhi Capitals took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make the announcement.

"A serial winner who's back for more 🥹🤞Welcome to Dilli, Matthew Mott 💙❤️," the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hemang Badani is set to take the role of the head coach for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season, while Venugopal Rao was appointed as director of cricket.

Delhi Capitals aim to win maiden IPL title

The Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In the previous season, they finished sixth with seven wins and as many defeats from 14 games, finishing with 14 points.

Ad

The Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished above them with 14 points as well, beating them on net run-rate. They have failed to make the playoffs since the 2021 edition.

The Capitals came the closest to winning the trophy in 2020 when they made it to the final but ended up losing to the Mumbai Indians, finishing as runner-up.

With a new squad after the IPL 2025 mega auctions and an overhaul in their coaching set-up, they will aim for a change in their fortunes this time around, aiming for their maiden IPL title.

Despite being sacked by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Matthew Mott has had a successful career as a coach and will bring vital experience to the table with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️