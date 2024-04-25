Delhi Capitals rope in Gulbadin Naib for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been roped in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh by the Delhi Capitals for the remainder of IPL 2024. The seam-bowling all-rounder will join the Capitals for his reserve price of ₹50 lakh and comes in as a like-for-like replacement for the Aussie cricketer.

Marsh sustained a hamstring injury during the tournament and featured in just four matches, scoring 61 runs at 15.25. The West Australian's pace bowling has also yielded one wicket for a woeful 103 runs.

The 32-year-old returned home after the clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, with news emerging of him being ruled out on April 22.

Naib, who captained Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup, has featured in 82 ODIs and 65 T20Is for the national team so far. In 126 T20s, the 32-year-old has taken 70 wickets and managed 1626 runs, striking at a healthy 131.44.

With decent experience of playing in India, Naib should be a handy addition to the Delhi-based franchise.

"I don’t think the World Cup will be an issue" - Ricky Ponting on Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Addressing Marsh's absence, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting revealed that Cricket Australia insisted on having the all-rounder home as soon as possible, given the 2024 World Cup. He said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

"Cricket Australia were really keen to have Mitchell at home to start his recovery process, so we sent him back as soon as we could. They have been managing his rehab over the last couple of weeks now.

"I spoke to him the other day, it seems like it has taken a little bit longer than he first thought, to get over it. I don’t think the World Cup will be an issue but I think it will be hard to see him coming back here at the back end of this tournament."

The Capitals are currently occupying the sixth position in the points table, winning four out of nine matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback