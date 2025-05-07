Delhi Capitals sign young Afghanistan batter as replacement for Harry Brook for remainder of IPL 2025 season

Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal as Harry Brook's replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Delhi have three more league games left to play.

DC had roped in the English batter during the IPL 2025 mega auction last year for ₹6.25 crore. However, Brook pulled out of IPL 2025 before the start of the season due to personal reasons.

Delhi Capitals have now signed Sediqullah Atal as his replacement. The 23-year-old Afghanistan opener is a left-handed batter, who has played one Test, nine ODIs, and as many T20Is.

He has played 49 T20 matches, scoring 1507 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike-rate of 131.27 with 13 half-centuries to his name. Sediqullah Atal was a part of the mega auction but went unsold. He will now join the Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹1.25 crore.

He last played for Afghanistan A in a List-A tri-series involving Ireland A and Sri Lanka A. From four matches, the left-hander made 146 runs with two half-centuries.

Delhi Capitals face Punjab Kings in must-win game next

Delhi Capitals have won six out of their 11 games so far and, with 13 points, are in a tricky situation at the moment. They have three games left and face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their upcoming game on Thursday, May 8, in Dharamsala.

They have lost their last two games, and the previous game was washed out. Delhi will be eager to return to winning ways after a bit of a slump at a crucial stage of the tournament.

A defeat here against Punjab could severely dent their chances of qualifying for the playoffs as well. Delhi Capitals find themselves in a must-win position against Punjab to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. After Punjab, they will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

