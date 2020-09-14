Delhi Capitals' spin department is on par with that of Chennai Super Kings: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals' spin-bowling department is as potent as that of the Chennai Super Kings. He made this observation while talking about the strengths of the Delhi-based franchise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra stated that the Delhi Capitals are a very strong unit this year. He said that the team is even better than last season, where they reached the playoffs after a long time.

"To be fair, they have a lot of strengths. When I see this team, my heart is filled with joy. We have been critical of Delhi's performance because they were not performing well. But this year, they will not be fighting for the wooden spoon. Delhi Capitals team was good last year, this time it is excellent."

The reputed commentator named the strong Indian batting core of the Delhi Capitals as their strength, with the presence of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in their lineup.

"Their strength is a lot of Indian batsmen. Just think about it - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. If you have these five players, out of which four would be playing."

He added that the Delhi Capitals have also addressed their problem of the lack of an effective finisher in their middle order with the acquisitions of Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis during the auctions for IPL 2020.

"And then they used to have a problem of finishers, now they have Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis in that position. Their batting is not only strong but also has a lot of depth."

#Shikhar Dhawan: Experience, batting depth of Delhi Capitals spinners a huge advantage #10:40 PM IST



ESPNcricinfo staff



Three venues in the UAE will share the load of hosting 60 IPL matches this season. This, according... - https://t.co/DIzdXkwU4u — IndianPremierLeague (@CricketT20IPL) September 6, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the other strength of the Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane would be the leg-spinner options in the Delhi Capitals lineup

Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals' spin-bowling lineup is as strong as that of the Chennai Super Kings, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra providing much-needed variety.

"Their second strength is their spin department. They are at par with Chennai Super Kings because they have Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra."

The former KKR player observed that the franchise could even opt to play all the four prominent spinners in the playing XI if the need arises, while adding that three of them could play in every match.

"If the pitch is very bad, they can play all the four together and they can play three of them in every match without compromising on anything."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Delhi Capitals are a very strong team this year, and could be one of the primary contenders for the IPL 2020 title.

"This is a very very strong team. I feel they can finish on the podium this year, they will finish at the podium."

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the perennial under-achievers in the history of the IPL. They have reached the knockout stages in only four of the twelve editions of the league so far and have never managed to reach the finals.

With a balanced squad at their disposal this year, they would be hoping to break the jinx and bag their maiden IPL title.