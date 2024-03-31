Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and CSK's last matches in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Sunday (March 31).

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings winning 19 games, while the Capitals have won on 10 occasions. CSK beat DC by 77 runs in their last meeting in the cash-rich IPL.

Batting first, the Super Kings posted a mammoth 223/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a stunning start as the duo shared a 141-run partnership for the opening stand.

Conway top scored, with 87 runs off 52 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and 11 boundaries. Gaikwad smashed 79 off 50 deliveries with the help of seven maximums and three boundaries.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja provided the late flourish, scoring 22 (9) and 20*(7), respectively.

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, David Warner fought a lone battle, scoring 86 off 58, hitting five sixes and seven boundaries. DC managed 146/9 in the end.

Deepak Chahar starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/22, while Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets. Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadejaa also shared one apiece.

Watch the highlights below:

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in their last IPL game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 26.

Asked to bat first, CSK put up 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra flourished, scoring 46 (36) and 46 (20), respectively.

Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell then chipped in with 51 (23) and 24*(20), respectively.

Debutant Sameer Rizvi made his mark at the IPL with two sixes off Rashid Khan, scoring 14 off six deliveries.

Rashid Khan picked up two wickets for GT, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma took one scalp each.

In response, the Titans managed 143/8. Sai Sudharsan top scored with 37 (31), while Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller made 21 runs apiece.

Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman scalped two wickets apiece for CSK, while Daryl Mitchell and Matheesha Pathirana took one each.

Watch the highlights below:

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs in their last IPL game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.

Asked to bat first, Riyan Parag starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Parag scored an unbeaten 84 off 45 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 29 (18), 20 (12), and 14*(7), respectively.

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing 186, DC were restricted to 173/5. David Warner top scored, with 49 off 34 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 44 off 23 balls but in the end, it was too much for the Capitals.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel chipped in with 28 (26) and 15*(13) but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece for the Royals, while Avesh Khan took the prized scalp of David Warner.