Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the match on Tuesday, April 29.

The two teams have locked horns 34 times in the T20 league, with the Knight Riders leading the Capitals 18-15 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, Kolkata beat Delhi by seven wickets in match 47 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens.

Batting first, DC put up 153/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The top order fumbled as the top three departed after reaching double digits. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with scores of 27 (20) and 35* (26), respectively, to take their team past 150.

Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with excellent figures of 3/16, while Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine also shared one wicket each.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, KKR achieved the target with 3.3 overs in hand. Phil Salt smashed a quickfire 68 off 33 balls with the help of five sixes and seven boundaries. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with unbeaten scores of 33 (23) and 26 (23), respectively.

Axar Patel produced a fighting display with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/25 in his four overs, while Lizaad Williams scalped one.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last IPL outing at home on April 27.

Invited to bat first, Delhi managed 162/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis chipped in with contrasting innings of 28 (11) and 22 (26), respectively. Later, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs contributed 41 (39) and 34 (18), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 3/33, while Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets. Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal also picked up one apiece.

DC vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB achieved the target with nine balls to spare. The visitors were reeling at 26/3 but Virat Kohli and Krunal stood tall, sharing a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Pandya remained unbeaten on 73 off 47 balls in an innings featuring four sixes and five boundaries. Kohli also played a vital knock of 51 off 47 deliveries. Tim David provided the finishing touches, smashing 19 off five balls, including a six and three boundaries.

DC captain Axar Patel starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/19, while Dushmantha Chameera bagged one wicket.

DC vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

KKR's last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain after 21 overs of play at Eden Gardens on April 26.

Opting to bat first, Punjab posted 201/4 in 20 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya put on a show with the bat, sharing a 120-run stand for the opening wicket. Prabhsimran smashed 83 off 49 balls, hitting six sixes and as many boundaries. Arya was equally brilliant for his 69 off 35, smashing four sixes and eight boundaries. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis also chipped in with unbeaten knocks of 25 (16) and 11 (6), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders, returning with figures of 2/34, while Andre Russell and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one each.

PBKS vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

In response, KKR were seven without loss after one over when rain stopped the proceedings.

