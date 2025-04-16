Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and RR's last match in IPL 2025

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the game on Wednesday, April 16.

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in IPL, with the Royals leading the Capitals 15-14 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, DC beat RR by 20 runs in match 56 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, the Capitals put up 221/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk put on a show with the bat, smashing 65 (36) and 50 (20), respectively. The duo put on a 60-run partnership for the first wicket. Later, Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 41 off 20 balls to take the team to a handsome total.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for Rajasthan, returning with figures of 3/24, while Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece.

DC vs RR 2024 scorecard.

In response, RR managed 201/8. Skipper Sanju Samson top scored with 86 off 46 deliveries, comprising six maximums and eight boundaries. Riyan Parag, Shubman Dubey, and Jos Buttler chipped in with 27 (22), 25 (12), and 19 (17), respectively.

Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece for Delhi, while Axar Patel and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged one wicket each.

DC vs RR 2024 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

RR lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets in their last IPL outing on April 13. This was their fourth loss this season in six games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 75 runs off 47 balls, comprising two sixes and 10 boundaries. Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag chipped in with 35* (23) and 30 (22), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket each for RCB.

RR vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB achieved the target with 15 balls in hand. Phil Salt looked solid for his quickfire 65 off 33 balls, hitting six maximums and five boundaries. Virat Kohli was equally brilliant for his unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal also scored an unbeaten 40 off 28 deliveries.

Kumar Kartikeya picked up the only wicket for RR.

RR vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last IPL match on April 13. This was their first loss of the season in their fifth game.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai put up 205/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma looked good but departed for 18 off 12 balls. His opening partner, Ryan Rickelton, and Suryakumar Yadav smashed 41 (25) and 40 (28), respectively. Tilak Varma smashed 59 off 33 deliveries with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Naman Dhir provided the late heroics, smashing 38 off 17 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/23 and 2/41, respectively. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar bagged one wicket.

DC vs MI 2025 scorecard.

In response, Delhi were bundled out for 193 in 19 overs. Karun Nair produced a lone fight, smashing 89 runs off 40 balls, in an innings laced with five maximums and 12 boundaries. Abishek Porel contributed 33 off 25 deliveries. They suffered three run-outs in the penultimate over, which cost them their first game in IPL 2025.

DC vs MI 2025 scorecard.

Karn Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, returning with figures of 3/36, while Mitchell Santner bagged two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar shared one wicket apiece.

