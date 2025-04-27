Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the game on Sunday, April 27.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in the T20 league, with RCB leading DC 19-12 in head-to-head battles. One match between the two sides didn’t yield a result.

In their last meeting, Delhi beat Bengaluru by six wickets in match 24 of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, RCB put up 163/7 in 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a promising start by chipping in with scores of 37 (17) and 22 (14), respectively. Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma departed for single digits, but skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya provided valuable contributions of 25 (23) and a run-a-ball 18, respectively.

Tim David provided the late onslaught, smashing a quickfire 37 off 20, hitting four sixes and two boundaries to help the hosts reach a fighting total. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/17 and 2/18, respectively. Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Delhi achieved the target with 13 balls to spare. They lost four early wickets as the top three departed for single digits, while skipper Axar Patel perished for 15 (11).

KL Rahul dominated the run chase with his unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries at a strike rate of 175.47, including six maximums and seven boundaries. Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with an unbeaten 38 off 23, comprising one six and four boundaries. The duo together shared an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 2/26. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 22.

Put in to bat first, Lucknow put up 159/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh shared a promising 87-run partnership for the first wicket, returning with scores of 52 (33) and 45 (36), respectively. However, Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad failed to consolidate by departing for single-digit scores.

Ayush Badoni provided the late surge with 36 off 21, hitting six boundaries to help the team reach 159. David Miller looked sluggish during his unbeaten 14 off 15 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar returned with a career-best figures of 4/33, while Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Delhi achieved the target with 13 balls in hand. Karun Nair departed for 15 but his opening partner Abishek Porel provided a decent start, scoring a quickfire 51 off 36 balls in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 57 (42) and 34 (20), respectively. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram was the only wicket-taker for Lucknow, returning with figures of 2/30.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

RCB beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in their last IPL match at home on April 24.

Asked to bat first, the hosts put up 205/5 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli looked brilliant with the bat, smashing 70 runs off 42 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal also chipped in with 50 off 27 deliveries, including three sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with their 20s. Sandeep Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RR by finishing with figures of 2/45, while Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the Royals managed 194/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start with his brisk 49 off 19, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. Dhruv Jurel also smashed 47 off 34, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Nitish Rana and skipper Riyan Parag chipped in with 28 (22) and 22 (10), respectively.

Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for RCB, returning with remarkable figures of 4/33, while Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets. Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also shared one wicket apiece.

